The victim of an apparent domestic dispute last week in Osoyoos has now died.
The BC Coroners Service and RCMP confirmed Friday the 61-year-old female victim of the alleged assault April 8 has died, but the cause of death remains under investigation.
Court records identify her as Tina Seminara.
Her husband, Rod Flavell, was initially charged with aggravated assault and is still behind bars awaiting a bail hearing April 21 in Kelowna.
Osoyoos RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda declined Friday to say what, if any, new charges police might recommend to the Crown as the case has now been handed off to the Southeast District Major Crimes Unit, which didn’t respond to a request for comment.
Seminara was active in the local fitness community and advertised herself online as a yoga and Zumba instructor at various times over the past several years.
Flavell is a long-time member of the Osoyoos Curling Club, the president of which was stunned to hear the news.
“He’s just a very soft-spoken, very nice person. That how I knew him,” said Ron Doucette, who described Flavell as an acquaintance.
“This is just a shock to everyone.”
Police said previously officers were called to the couple’s home around 11 p.m. on April 8 to a report of a woman “in medical distress suffering from obvious trauma,” who was sent to hospital in critical condition.
"Both parties were well known to one another. Police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no further risk to the public," the earlier press release stated.