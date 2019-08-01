The contract for installation of a backup power system for the Olalla water supply has been awarded to the third-lowest bidder.
Martech Electrical Systems won the job with a bid of $91,828,000 – higher than the $89,000 proposed by Keldon Electric and $86,000 offered by Quantus Electrical.
Staff at the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen recommended the board spend a bit more money to hook up with Martech.
“The experience Martech has on similar projects is expected to result in a better end product and presents the best value for the regional district,” a staff report explains.
The contract covers the supply and installation of a new generator and associated electrical works required to keep Olalla’s water flowing in the event of a power outage.
The board also approved a $30,000 contingency budget and a $60,000 overall project cost increase for additional measures to protect the new equipment.
The water system consists of a well, 350,000-litre reservoir and 3.5 kilometres of water mains.
