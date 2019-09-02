A fresh batch of cannabis shops will be presented to Penticton city council for approval Tuesday, while a controversial tax exemption is scheduled to be made official.
Council will be asked to give its blessing to three new cannabis shops: Completely Cannabis Co. at 101-351 Westminster Ave. W.; Greenhouse Cannabis Boutique at 310 Comox St.; and Starbuds at 2150 Main St.
City planning manager Blake Laven writes in his report that Completely Cannabis generated two letters in opposition, while Starbuds produced just one; there was no opposition to Greenhouse Cannabis Boutique.
As a result, Laven recommends council approve all three.
Council’s decision will then be passed on to the B.C. Liquor and Cannabis Licensing Branch, which has the final say.
So far, the city has cleared eight cannabis shops for operation, although just two – Spirit Leaf and Cannabis Cottage – have actually been issued licences and are in operation.
The matter is on the agenda for council’s afternoon session, which begins at 1 p.m.
The meeting resumes at 6 p.m. with three public hearings, including one related to a contentious subdivision application for 595 Vancouver Ave.
Also on the evening agenda is final reading of a bylaw to extend the economic incentive zones program.
Doing so would give Wildstone Construction an extra six months to finish its Ellis One project, future owners of which are expected to benefit from a total of $500,000 in property tax reductions over the next decade as a result.
Council gave tentative approval to the extension in a heated 4-3 vote at its last meeting Aug. 20.
