When the COVID lock down came last spring, it cut care-home residents off from family and loved ones, suspended surgery and medical appointments and closed recreation and social venues, all of which impacted seniors particularly hard.
B.C.’s Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie, speaking to the South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society’s annual general meeting via Zoom, said seniors were cut off from their doctors and surgical care and in-home support such as foot-care nurses.
Day programs, social groups, the staff at grocery stores and banks that seniors often visit with on a regular basis as well as for some, their connection to loved ones via computers they use at libraries and community centres, all stopped overnight.
“For seniors living alone, they had to bear the COVID burden alone,” she said.
While some venues and services are gradually reopening, schedules are varied and in some cases, uneven.
Mackenzie said the impacts of the COVID pandemic have been tremendously hard for residents living in long-term care and assisted living facilities. She said family and loved ones who would often visit weekly and sometimes daily, were suddenly prevented from having in-person contact.
The visitor restrictions affected approximately 560 long-term care and assisted-living homes with approximately 40,000 beds.
“Isolation and loneliness are different for people in long-term care,” Mackenzie said. “You have people around but loneliness is not connecting to the people you want to connect with. The impact is profound.”
In August, the seniors advocate launched a province-wide survey to gather more information about the impact of restrictions on visiting long-term care and assisted-living facilities as a result of the COVID pandemic.
Mackenzie said she received 13,000 responses to the survey and she is now putting the finishing touches on her findings. The report is expected to be released in the coming days.
“This has been the most difficult work of my time in office,” Mackenzie said of the emotional and moving stories shared in the survey.
Care homes across the province now permit some visiting although procedures can differ between locations.
Reporting on the COVID outbreaks at 66 long-term care and assisted-living facilities, Mackenzie said as of Oct. 20, 428 residents or 4% of all BC cases and 1% of care facility residents were diagnosed with COVID.
In addition to residents, 296 staff
(3% of total B.C. cases) have been infected since March. The outbreaks primarily occurred in the Vancouver Coastal Health or Fraser Health authorities. Two cases occurred in the Interior Health Authority, which includes Penticton, and both of those cases were care-facility staff.
Of the 256 COVID deaths in BC, 147 or 57% of all deaths were residents of long-term care or assisted-living facilities. Mackenzie said over half of those deaths were residents nearing end of life and some had do-not treat or resuscitate instructions on file.
The Office of the Seniors Advocate was established by the BC Government in 2014 to monitor and analyze seniors’ services in BC and make recommendations to government and service providers to address systemic issues.