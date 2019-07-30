One local woman hopes to share the religious and spiritual practice Falun Gong in light of the 20-year anniversary this month of the Chinese regime’s attempt at eradicating it.
Joy Wang didn’t practise Falun Gong, also known as Falun Dafa, when she lived in China. The religion is outlawed, she said, and many people – even today – practice in secret.
“It’s very gentle movements,” explained Wang, “including meditation, to purify the body. People calm the mind and the heart by following the teaching to become a better person.
“It’s good for everybody,” she said, adding some believe the practice can also help cure disease.
“But in 1999, the government leader felt nervous by the popularity of Falun Gong, and he viewed the popularity of Falun Gong as a threat to his popularity,” explained Wang.
“He launched a persecution on July 20, 1999.”
Practitioners in China are subject to surveillance, arbitrary detention, imprisonment, torture and could be executed, according to a report provided by Wang.
Wang fears if she had never left China, she would never have learned about Falun Gong.
“The persecution is so intense, people live in terror,” said Wang. “I left China … but there’s still so much propaganda against it. The youth see this propaganda, they see that hatred, and so many people don’t know the truth, even nowadays.”
But Wang hopes to share the truth of Falun Gong by hosting a free practice, open to the public, every Saturday until Sept. 14, on the east side of Skaha Lake Park by the fitness machines from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
“When I started the practice, the first night, all my medical problems disappeared,” she said. “It’s so amazing, so that’s why I want to share with our locals. I hope more people come down and experience how amazing it is.”
She said her body feels “light and energized” as she practices, and she even stopped taking her medication because she felt so wonderful.
“It’s really beneficial,” she said. “I’ve become calmer, and I can think from a different perspective. There’s been a lot of positive changes in my life.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.