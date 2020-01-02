Penticton and surrounding communities are once again expected to escape the worst of an incoming winter storm.
Environment Canada on Thursday issued a special weather statement covering much of the province, including the Okanagan Valley, but nothing south of Kelowna.
“The approaching storm will give widespread snow into the Interior (Thursday) evening. The main band of snow will shift northwards on Friday morning, allowing the snow to come to an end for communities in the Okanagan, South Thompson, and Kootenays,” says the statement.
“However, over the Columbias, the Central and Northern Interior the snow will continue all day.”
The forecast for Penticton calls for a chance of showers Friday and a high of 7 C. The city was also left off a similar warning earlier in the week.
Forecasters warn the latest storm will hit the Central Coast and northern Vancouver Island first, packing 100 to 150 millimetres of rain, then intensify across the province, carrying snow and rain through Friday.
As much as 90 millimetres of rain is forecast over Howe Sound and Metro Vancouver.
The weather office says north central B.C., from Terrace and Kitimat east to the Alberta boundary, will see 20 to 30 centimetres of snow, while freezing rain could hit the central Interior as the storm pushes northward early Friday.
With files from The Canadian press
