180-unit apartment proposal

An artist’s rendering of how a proposed 180-unit apartment complex would look from Crescent Hill Road.

 Special to The Herald

The company behind a proposed 180-unit apartment development on South Main Street is hosting an open house this Thursday, Oct. 17, to share its plans with the community.

The event will run from 5-7 p.m. at the Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, not far from the Lake Skaha Tent and Trailer Park, which Kelowna-based High Street Ventures is seeking to have rezoned to accommodate the project.

As proposed, the development would include 275 parking spaces, a community building, community gardens and dog run. The 180 apartments, the bulk of them two-bedroom suites, would be rentals.

An official public hearing on the rezoning is set for Nov. 5.