The company behind a proposed 180-unit apartment development on South Main Street is hosting an open house this Thursday, Oct. 17, to share its plans with the community.
The event will run from 5-7 p.m. at the Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, not far from the Lake Skaha Tent and Trailer Park, which Kelowna-based High Street Ventures is seeking to have rezoned to accommodate the project.
As proposed, the development would include 275 parking spaces, a community building, community gardens and dog run. The 180 apartments, the bulk of them two-bedroom suites, would be rentals.
An official public hearing on the rezoning is set for Nov. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.