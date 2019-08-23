A Penticton minister is hoping to “take down the walls” of the church with an upcoming play.
Colin Cross, the minister of the Penticton St. Andrews Presbyterian Church and the director and producer of “Drinking Habits,” said he’s always looking for ways to invite the community in.
“I’m always interested in taking down the walls somehow,” he said. “It’s a beautiful stone church, but nevertheless these walls, literally and metaphorically, stand before us and the world. How do you reach out to the community and invite the community in?”
You put on a play, of course.
Cross’s love for English Literature and his earlier days of acting on the Cannery’s stage inspired him to begin directing and producing plays in 2011.
The drama aspect of the church’s Walk to Bethlehem show at Christmas, and the positive reaction to the drama aspect of it, said Cross, was another inspiration.
“I just thought, ‘Why not put on a play at the church?’” he said. “We’ve done plays almost every year at Christmas and often in the summer time. In the summer time, we go off to wineries. It’s an outdoor thing, inspired by summer Shakespeare.”
“Drinking Habits,” by Tom Smith, follows the lives of three nuns, called The Sisters of Perpetual Sewing, who live in a tiny convent.
Living next to a vineyard and facing financial troubles, two of the nuns begin making wine in secret.
“Mother Superior is appalled at anything related to alcohol whatsoever,” said Cross. “But the wine that they produce wins some major award.”
Two young journalists, who know nothing of Catholicism, go undercover to investigate.
Then, the Vatican get involved.
The play features moments of miscommunication, dress-up, hiding and other humorous moments Cross said are “insanely funny.”
“It’s just absolutely insane,” he said with a laugh. “It has all these farcical things.”
“Drinking Habits” comes to Penticton Sept. 1 and 2 at Township 7 Winery. For a chance to see it sooner, it will be in Summerland at the Saxon Winery Aug. 23, 24 and 25, in Oliver at the Church & State Winery Aug. 26 and 29 and in West Kelowna at the Kalala Winery Aug. 30 and 31.
Tickets are $20 at the door, or in advance from Dragon’s Den in Penticton or any of the host wineries. Children 12 and under are free.
