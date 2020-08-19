Dogs and cycling are two of Lauren Calancie's most favourite things.
A 1,000-km bike journey from Vancouver to Calgary to raise money for service dogs seems like a natural — even in a record-breaking heatwave.
The retired postal worker from Penticton began her journey Saturday from the Pacific Assistance Dogs Society campus in Burnaby. Sometime next week, she will conclude her ride at the PADS campus in Calgary.
"PADS is a non-profit that relies on donations and like all of the non-profits, COVID hit them hard," Calancie said during a break from riding, Tuesday morning in West Kelowna.
"It's an amazing organization that provides independence for people with disabilities and other challenges. The dogs that come out of their system are amazing (and) trained to help people live a fuller life."
Calancie, who owns a dog, "a couple of cats" and four goats, has been a lifelong cyclist. She's participated several times in Penticton's Granfondo and did the cycling leg in the Challenge Penticton triathlon. This is by far her most ambitious ride ever.
"Maybe once I make it to Calgary, I'll be like Forrest Gump and just keep going," she jokes, referencing the memorable scene in the Tom Hanks movie.
She originally planned on riding through her hometown but after studying the Hope-Princeton highway felt safer on the Coquihalla connector.
"I rode into Hope on the first day and that was a great ride. On Sunday, I took off to climb the Coq and that was a hard ride, climbing to the summit and it was unbelievably hot."
She's riding a Cervelo road bike that's not pedal assisted.
"It's just my legs," she said.
She anticipates the toughest climb will be Kicking Horse Pass on the provincial border.
Her friend Kelsey Smart, also an avid supporter of PADS, is driving the support vehicle, a motor home. She's also in charge of updating the social media. Along for the ride are Arrow and Gabi, her two dogs who lend much-needed inspiration.
In addition to road safety, Calancie and Smart are exercising all social distancing guidelines.
Calancie also acknowledges the help of The Bike Barn — "for keeping my bike in great working order" — as well as a donation from Save On Foods to help with food along the way.
She also appreciates the cycling community in Penticton.
"Penticton and the entire South Okanagan is fabulous. I enjoyed training there... lots of those nasty hills and great backroads. The drivers are bicycle friendly and there are a lot of opportunities for cyclists."
Pacific Assistance Dogs Society breeds, raises and trains fully-certified assistance dogs.
Their service (mobility and PTSD) and hearing dogs provide life-changing independence to those with physical disabilities, other than blindness. The accredited facility dogs work with community professionals, such as teachers, police and psychologists to help support healthy communities.
Each dog, Calancie said, costs $35,000 to raise and train from the time they're puppies.
Her goal for this ride, ultimately, would be to raise $35,000 for one dog.
For more information, visit the Pacific Assistance Dog Society's Facebook page.
To donate to visit, visit: canadahelps.org/en/charities/padsdogs/p2p/move/team/pedalling-for-pads/