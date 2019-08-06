In support of the 2019 Okanagan Dream Rally, the Canadian Armed Forces Skyhawks not only put on an impressive show above Okanagan Lake, they also treated a few lucky individuals to a tandem jump the day before – I was one of them.
Saturday began with Sgt. Dan Coulter patiently giving me a rundown of what to expect as he harnessed me up at the Penticton Regional Airport. We practiced walking together, lying on the ground as if we were free falling and going through hand signals.
Coulter’s been with the military for 19 years and has been skydiving for 15. He remembers his first jump as clear as day.
“Literally nobody was holding on to me,” he said. “I was told to stand by in this Twin Otter airplane, so I had to climb outside the plane and hold on to the side. And I was spinning, spinning, spinning and I had a blast. And I couldn’t stop.
“I’m a test jumper, and I test all their equipment,” he said. “So when they need me … I come in and I help them out.”
Needless to say, he’s the person you want to be strapped to when you jump out of an airplane.
I arrived with the expectation I could simply go limp and let Coulter jump for us, but this was far from the case: I quickly learned I would have to be the one to jump.
I don’t think “terrified” accurately describes what I was feeling as we made our walk to the plane, but each Skyhawks member with me was kind, patient and best of all had an amazing sense of humour to lighten the mood for us reporters.
“You’re not going to land in this plane!” Coulter told me as we buckled up. I kept telling myself that as way to motivate myself, but it may have added to the anxiety, especially when the plane’s wheels left the ground.
Watching the altimeter strapped on my wrist was like watching a countdown in reverse. Once it made a full loop and was back on zero – nearly 3,700 metres – I knew we’d be ready to jump.
Coulter strapped me to him and the wait was on: as soon as the light in front of us went from red to green, it would be time to jump.
With my head back, I walked forward and felt my feet leave the ground. Surprisingly, I didn’t jolt like one normally would when the ground suddenly disappears beneath your feet.
The best way I can describe what happened next is that it was similar to a moment of bliss: completely quiet and a sensation of floating in one place, even though we back flipped out of the plane.
Then everything came into perspective: loud, loud noise in my ears, cool air on my face and the ground way below me.
Looking back on the 35-second-or-so free fall, the majority of my experience was trying to grasp just what was happening.
I wasn’t even waiting for the parachute – I had completely forgotten about the parachute, because my mind was in overdrive trying to process what was happening in the moment, it wasn’t thinking very much further of what would happen.
A zipping noise, then suddenly we were thrust skywards and floating.
Coulter gave me the opportunity to toggle the parachute, which was by far the best part. It was like being on a rollercoaster as we spun and zipped towards the ground for a smooth landing.
When my head finally came out of the clouds, I realized the jump had given me much more of an appreciation – not that it was never there – for what the Skyhawks do.
Coulter told me for a show, Skyhawk members typically jump at around 1,800 metres, half of what I had just experienced.
“They go down to training camp and do a little over 100 jumps,” explained Coulter. “It’s very critiqued, and they get trained up.”
Another five weeks and 100-plus jumps later, the team is divvied up into their formation positions.
To think the Skyhawks have only seconds after jumping out of a plane to get into formation, all while checking their altitude and their location, completely blew me away.
The Skyhawks will be performing this evening at 5 p.m. over Okanagan Lake Park, followed by the Canadian Forces Snowbirds at 6 p.m.
