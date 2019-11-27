It’s been called the most wonderful time of the year, yet for some, the holiday season can magnify the sadness around the loss of a loved one or spouse, a health setback or change in circumstances.
Myrna Tischer, co-ordinator of the Better at Home program operated by OneSky Community Resources and South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society, says family, friends, neighbours and volunteers play a significant role in the community at this time of year.
“Feelings of sadness and loneliness can be magnified at this time of year,” Myrna said. “It often means a great deal to people to have contact – by phone or in-person – and especially during December,” says Tischer.
“The holidays are a great time to make a difference in a senior’s life. Take a few minutes to help a senior with a small task, go for a walk, or have a chat over a cup of coffee or tea. Better yet, consider extending that connection throughout the year, a little at a time.”
To learn more about volunteer opportunities, call the South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society at 250-487-7455 or email the staff at info@seniorswellnesssociety.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.