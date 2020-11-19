The first pot shop in the last Okanagan town to authorize such businesses could soon open.
Council will be asked to endorse a pot store in the Edgewater building at the corner of Beach Avenue and 2nd Street.
Although cannabis was legalized in October 2017, Peachland has only recently adopted a framework for staff to evaluate and score proposals for pot shops.
The application, from Budding Creations Cannabis Corp., scored the maximum 150 points on the town’s evaluation criteria. It was assessed on such things as overall business model, security and strategy to deal with any complaints that may arise.