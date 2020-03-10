Never say never.
Toni Boot, who committed to a full four-year term as mayor of Summerland during the 2018 mayoral campaign, said Tuesday that she hasn't ruled out a second run for the provincial NDP nomination.
"Where I stand on it is I am considering it and that's really all I can verify at this point," Boot said in an interview with The Herald.
"I did say that I would stay on as mayor for the full four-year term, however things change and one of the things that has changed — and I can't take the credit — is that Summerland council has moved forward in a positive direction on many things. If elected to senior government, I feel there is the potential to do even more for Summerland, but in an advocacy role."
Boot ran unsuccessfully for the Penticton nomination (the riding includes Summerland and Peachland) in 2017, losing by a handful of votes to then Penticton city councillor Tarik Sayeed. Sayeed, who has since moved from the area, was subsequently trounced in the election by Liberal incumbent Dan Ashton, who scored 53.5% of the vote compared with 28% by the challenger.
The NDP's electoral district association held its annual general meeting, Monday. Nominations are now open and a closing date for registering new members is unknown at this time. Among those expected to announce their intention to seek the nomination is Doug Holmes, who topped the polls for Summerland council in 2018.
Boot said among her considerations is the timing of the provincial election.
NDP Leader John Horgan is the premier in a minority government and an election could potentially be called prior to the term expiring in May 2021.
Boot, who owned and operated a business in Summerland, was first elected to council in 2014, topping the polls. In the 2018 mayoral election, Boot defeated the lone challenger, Janet Peake, 2,331 votes (56.9%) to 1,724 (42.1%).