Just three building permits were issued by the Town of Oliver in August, yet the value of the work planned remains well above the level from a year earlier.

Through the first eight months of the year, Oliver town staff has awarded permits for projects valued at $7 million, up from $4.5 million in the year-ago period.

The total for August 2020 alone was $845,000, driven by a permit for an $800,000 home at 6638 Lakeside Drive.

To date, the Town of Oliver has permitted 49,688 square feet of new construction this year, versus 13,865 square feet in the comparison period.

