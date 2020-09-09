Just three building permits were issued by the Town of Oliver in August, yet the value of the work planned remains well above the level from a year earlier.
Through the first eight months of the year, Oliver town staff has awarded permits for projects valued at $7 million, up from $4.5 million in the year-ago period.
The total for August 2020 alone was $845,000, driven by a permit for an $800,000 home at 6638 Lakeside Drive.
To date, the Town of Oliver has permitted 49,688 square feet of new construction this year, versus 13,865 square feet in the comparison period.