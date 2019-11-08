Seventeen local art galleries will open their doors on Thursday, Nov. 21 as a part of the Hello Santa! A Penticton Art Walk tour.
The free event is great for all ages and begins at 4 p.m. at the Penticton & District Community Arts Council Gallery at the Leir House.
The art walk will end at 9 p.m. at the Penticton Art Gallery.
Pick up a map from one of any 17 galleries listed below, and be sure to check out pentictonartscouncil.com for more information:
- · PDCAC Gallery at the Leir House, 220 Manor Park Ave., 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- · Glenn Clark Open Studio, 401 Municipal Ave., 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- · OSA at the Shatford, 760 Main St., 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- · Make Good B.C., 651 Main St., 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- · Tumbleweed Gallery, 452 Main St., 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- · Saint-Germain Café & Gallery, 449 Main St., 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- · BeeLong Gallery + Studios, 374 Main St., 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- · Picture This! 133 Westminster Ave. W., 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- · Matheson & Grove Fine Art Gallery, 205 Martin St., 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- · Mondo Creation, 221 Main St., 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- · Rasha Tattoo and Gallery, 218 Main St., 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- · Lloyd Gallery, 18 Front St., 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- · Front Street Gallery, 60 Front St., 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- · Art Up Studios, Gallery and Gift Bar, 94 Ellis St., 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- · The Bench Market, 368 Vancouver Ave., 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- · Cormier Art Studio, 495 Vancouver Ave., 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- · Penticton Art Gallery, 199 Marina Way, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
