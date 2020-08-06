As a first step to improving safety on local roads, the City of Penticton is embarking on public consultation that will form the basis of a new transportation master plan.
The plan is expected to identify transportation projects required in the city over the next five, 10, 15 and 25 years.
“One of the most common topics discussed at any of our public consultation activities is the safety of our roads and intersections,” city engagement strategist JoAnne Kleb said in a press release.
“We’re pleased to be providing a process where we can capture this feedback and put a plan in place to act on it.”
Mayor John Vassilaki noted the plan will “gradually make it safer and easier for people who walk, bike, bus, and drive in Penticton.
“This will mean some adjustments to how we are used to getting around. We encourage residents to be open to the changes that come with this direction. It is the right thing to do for the health of our citizens and our environment today and for the future.”
From now through Aug. 30, the city will collected feedback at www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca, where residents can use the mapping tool to mark safety concerns and congestion as well as opportunities to improve connections for walking, biking and transit and more. There is also a kiosk at city hall where people can get more information and provide feedback.
Results and recommendations are expected to be delivered to council this fall.