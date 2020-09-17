City backs non-farm-use application for compost site
Recognizing the potential benefit for Penticton residents, city council this week gave its unanimous blessing to a plan to remove from the Agricultural Land Reserve a property near the Campbell Mountain Landfill in order to build a regional compost facility.
The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is spending $1.6 million on the property at 1313 Greyback Mountain Rd., which is directly across from the landfill, and is therefore viewed as an ideal place for a new composting facility.
The 80-acre site was most recently used as a cattle ranch, and building a compost facility will require removing a section from the ALR.
As the neighbouring local government, the city’s blessing was sought to bolster a non-farm-use application to the Agricultural Land Commission. Besides taking city residents’ organic waste, the facility would also handle sludge from the city’s sewage treatment plant.
The RDOS is in the midst of public consultation on the compost project and expects to complete its application to the ALC this fall. An electronic town hall is set for Sept. 30, 6-7 p.m. on the RDOS YouTube Channel. For more information, call 250-490-4129.