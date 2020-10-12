Kaleden residents are next up for free wood-chipping service.
A chipper will be hauled to the community Saturday, Oct. 17, and parked at the top of Dogwood Avenue. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., residents can drop off woody debris from their properties, all in a bid to reduce the risk of interface fires.
“This chipping events is the result of local volunteers including the Kaleden FireSmart board working together to keep our community safe,” Subrina Monteith, the Area I director on the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, said in a press release.
“Being FireSmart is an ongoing process that goes well beyond just one day.”
E-Z Bins is providing free bins for grasses, while Fortis is covering the cost of the chipper.
A similar event was held this past weekend on the West Bench.