Early results from a mining exploration project near Summerland have shown enough promise for the company behind it to stake a claim to additional territory there, but the work has also unearthed fresh concerns among local politicians.
Vancouver-based Troubador Resources announced Monday it has added another 519 hectares to its Amarillo claim, bringing the total to 4,697 hectares. The project area is located about 30 kilometres west of Peachland, but within the watershed that supplies both Peachland and Summerland.
Potential impacts on water if the mine goes ahead are at the root of Summerland council’s concerns, which have been on record with the B.C. government since early 2018, when exploratory work began.
Council at its meeting last week voted to invite representatives from both Troubador and the B.C. government to attend a subsequent meeting to address those lingering concerns.
“Water is our most valuable resource. Local governments are mandated to provide the quality and quantity needed for our citizens, agriculture, recreation, fire protection, and fish flows,” Summerland Mayor Toni Boot said in a statement Tuesday.
“Troubadour’s work is being done in a watershed that is shared by the Syilx People, Peachland and Summerland. It is my hope that council will continue to collaborate with our neighbours on this matter.”
Troubador president Geoff Schellenberg suggested council’s concerns are overblown and premature.
“The company has implemented field protocols to mitigate some of the concerns the District of Summerland has with our project and the company adheres to all of the conditions of the exploration permit issued by the government,” he said in an email.
“In addition, the Inspector of Mines has been on site multiple times to verify that permit conditions and best practices are being followed.”
Schellenberg added that Amarillo is still a “very early stage exploration project,” the future of which depends on assay results from this past summer’s drilling program, which ran through 1,095 metres in four separate holes.
The company’s announcement about its expanded claim notes Amarillo is just 10 kilometres north of Brenda Mine, which produced 278,000 tonnes of copper, 66,000 tonnes of molybdenum, 125 tonnes of silver and two tonnes of gold over a 20-year period before closing in 1990.
Troubador trades on the TSX Venture Exchange. Its shares closed Tuesday at $0.05, down from $0.065 a week earlier. It had a total market capitalization of $1.33 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.