A small fire located at the back of a structure at 686 Martin Street in Penticton- right beside the back parking lot of Theo's Restaurant - brought emergency personnel on scene early this morning (Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020).
It appears as though the fire started in a recycling dumpster in the parking lot and the fire then spread to the back portion of the home.
The resident and dog appeared safe. Smoke from the residence was still visible at around 8:15 a.m. this morning.
It appears as though the fire was contained with no damage to the restaurant.
Fire, ambulance, police and Fortis BC were all on the scene. The fire was entirely out by 9 a.m. when crews began mopping up.