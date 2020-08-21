Sixty hungry firefighters camped on a soccer field King’s Park in Penticton enjoyed a free breakfast from McDonald’s on Friday morning, as the taps opened up on an outpouring of community support for those assigned to keep the city safe.
City manager Donny van Dyk, also director of the Penticton emergency operations centre, said the breakfast order consisted of 120 Egg McMuffins.
“When city staff went to pay the bill, McDonald’s refused to accept payment,” said van Dyk.
He said the EOC has been swamped with similar offers of support from local businesses and residents.
“It’s really appreciated, but not necessary,” said van Dyk.
He encouraged those who want to support firefighters to simply give them the space to do their jobs safely.