The B.C. chapter of the Documentary Organization of Canada is presenting a hands-on filmmaking workshop for Okanagan residents interested in learning the mechanics of cinematic documentaries, live vlogging or video journalism.
Sponsored by Telus Storyhive, award-winning filmmakers Jules Koostachin and Damien Gillis will walk the audience through everything from essential camera and audio techniques to creating the conditions for successful, candid interviews.
In addition, Cree filmmaker Jules Koostachin will share her expertise and knowledge regarding ethical practice and respect of protocol when working with Indigenous stories.
The all-day workshop is free and includes refreshments and lunch, but you must RSVP through Eventbrite.
The first session goes Saturday, Sept. 7, in Kelowna at the Rotary Centre for the Centre for the Arts.
The second session runs Sunday, Sept. 8, in Penticton at the Shatford Centre.
For more information, contact Martyna Czaplak at docbc@docbc.org
