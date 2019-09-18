Implementing a local ban on plastic bags would likely run afoul of the law and duplicate efforts of senior governments, Penticton city council heard Tuesday.
Following a presentation from high school students in May calling for plastic bags to be outlawed for environmental reasons, Coun. Judy Sentes led the charge for city staff to investigate the possibility of doing so.
Sustainability co-ordinator David Kassian in his report to council noted a ban imposed by the City of Victoria was struck down in July by the B.C. Court of Appeal following a challenge from the Canadian Plastic Bag Association.
The court didn’t rule on the substance of the ban, per se, but rather found the City of Victoria failed to first get approval from the B.C. Ministry of Environment.
Meanwhile, both the provincial and federal governments have begun consultations on reducing single-use plastics with the intent of doing away with plastic bags by 2021.
“The province proposes to collaborate with all levels of government, both to avoid duplicating regulatory initiatives and to progress actions that will have an immediate impact,” said Kassian, who suggested the city simply hitch its wagon those efforts.
Sentes said she was pleased with the staff response that set out “the right and wrong way to go about this.”
Kassian also noted the high school students will get a notice from the city advising them of council’s decision.
