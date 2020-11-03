Members of Penticton City Council appear to have reservations about the proposed lake-to-lake cycling route.
Council gave first reading Tuesday to the $8 million project. A public hearing is now scheduled for Monday, Nov. 16 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre before a final commitment is made.
The proposed route is in four stages beginning at Skaha Lake Road and involving South Main Street, Atkinson Street, Fairview Road and Martin Street.
Criteria for determining the proposed route includes: directness, access, appeal, safety, grade changes, dimension, parking and issues with significant cost implications.
Engagement officer JoAnne Kleb noted the majority of public concerns are with the Martin Street leg of the route. Other residents and businesses have addressed concerns elsewhere, mainly on Atkinson Street where there’s a dangerous bridge crossing.
General Manager of Infrastructure Mitch Moroziuk compared the project to the Okanagan walkway that was completed in 2014.
Moroziuk said there was considerable public opposition when it was first brought forward.
“In hindsight, people will now say the Okanagan walkway is one of the jewels of our community,” Moroziuk said.
Kleb said during her time with the city, the lake-to-lake cycling route has generated the most feedback from citizens.
“It’s a big topic and there are a ton of questions we all have,” Coun. Frank Regehr said. “Whatever final route is picked, it will cause disruption. It boils down to how much we believe this is an important project for the city.”
Coun. Katie Robinson remained the most optimistic of the councillors who spoke.
“I am fully committed to get a lake-to-lake route, but it is not without its challenges, especially in these economic times. It would be a huge step but also a huge game changer in our community.”
Coun. Judy Sentes said the project has “considerable merit,” but says there are still many issues to be resolved.
“There are some complicated intersections. With two-way cycling lanes, it brings to mind Ironman and that was a nightmare. These are busy streets that have been suggested. Cost is another issue. We are in COVID times and have had to make some very challenging and difficult decisions on cutbacks.”
Mayor John Vassilaki said he has “huge reservations — and I mean huge” about the project.
He’s skeptical that it will come in on cost, noting almost all major projects go 20-30% over budget.
“It will definitely be a game changer for the community but it’s going to be a larger game changer for those folks who are directly affected, whether it’s residents or businesses who will lose a lot of parking in front of their premises," the mayor said.