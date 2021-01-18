The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Sunday
7:11 a.m. Main Street, Oliver. Assist other agency.
11:32 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Minor fire.
3:56 p.m. Ridgedale Avenue, Penticton. Assist other agency.
4:54 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
5:21 p.m. Dynes Avenue, Penticton. Assist other agency.
6:51 p.m. Arlayne Road, Keremeos. Alarm.
Monday
12:09 a.m. Boundary Road, Keremeos. Alarm.
12:44 a.m. Abbott Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.
1:30 a.m. Sage Road, PIB. Medical first response.
3:02 a.m. Highway 3, Keremeos. Motor-vehicle incident.
3:13 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
3:15 a.m. Highway 97, Penticton. Medical first response.
4:28 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
5:16 a.m. Highway 3, Keremeos. Assist other agency.
6:40 a.m. One Quail Place, OK Falls. Alarm.