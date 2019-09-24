As a young man in his 20s, Dave Obee discovered genealogy by accident.
"My dad, who lived in the Okanagan, had to go down to Salt Lake City for some sort of Masonic Lodge event and I tagged along," Obee recalls.
"What do I do now for three days? I went into the family history library and I got fully hooked and within a half-hour, I knew this is what I wanted to do. It's been non-stop for me ever since."
Obee will present what's believed to be Penticton's first major genealogy seminar, Saturday at the Penticton Lakeside Resort. The full-day event is presented by The Penticton Herald and its sister paper the Kelowna Daily Courier.
Obee has made more than 700 presentations in his lifetime across the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada and as far away as Australia. In addition to authoring a dozen books, he's presented at RootsTech, a major event in Salt Lake City which attracts more than 10,000 annually. He has also been a member of the advisory board of ancestry.ca, since it came on the market in 2006.
"I try and structure my seminars so everyone can enjoy them and get something out of it, no matter what their skill level," he said. "I'm excited about coming to Penticton because I used to live in the Okanagan and have ties with Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton and Okanagan Falls."
Obee, who is now the publisher of the Victoria Times Colonist, is among the few who discovered genealogy early in life. Most start when they're in their 60s.
"A lot of people don't think to ask questions (about family trees) until it's too late, when their grandparents are gone. One thing that motivates a lot of people to start working on their family tree is when a parent dies. They want to reconnect with their past somehow. Once people begin working on genealogy, they'll admit they should have started earlier."
When asked for the No. 1 rule for genealogists to follow, he said there are many.
"But, always faithfully record your sources. Always make a note of where you get the information from."
Obee spends an average of 15 hours a week on his hobby. To do it justice, he said, the average person should dedicate at least two hours per week.
"Genealogy's not for everyone. I look at television, and wonder why people watch TV. I'm solving a mystery rather than someone else solving it for me on ‘CSI.’ I can connect those people together, connect those dots and I'm solving mysteries all the time, because they are part of who I am."
Tickets for Saturday's conference at the Penticton Lakeside Resort are $90, which includes refreshments. Tickets may be purchased in advance from The Penticton Herald at 101-186 Nanaimo Ave. W.
On the net: daveobee.com
