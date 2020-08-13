The latest phase of the Skaha Hills development overlooking the south end of Penticton has a distinctly green theme to it.
In addition to “extreme measures” to protect wildlife corridors and xeriscaping, every home in Phase 4 will be pre-wired for solar panels, according to Brian Murphy, project change manager for K’ul Group, which is developing Skaha Hills.
“We are moving beyond passive construction,” says Murphy.
Tim and Julie Terpenning are the first residents of Phase 4.
"As the first home in Phase 4, we knew this would be one exciting ride,” the couple says.
“The patience by the K’ul team and their willingness to work their hardest was so appreciated and we are thrilled to get settled in our new home and enjoy all that Skaha Hills and Penticton has to offer.”
With the newest residents now in place, Skaha Hills has 155 occupied homes and condominium units. Full build-out is expected to see 1,000 units on the hill.
“Basically creating a community,” says Murphy.
Future amenities could include a high-end resort, community gardens, retailers, gaming and more.
“We are very proud of what we have accomplished to date. We will continue to strive for excellence,” says Murphy.
Skaha Hills is built on Penticton Indian Band land. K’ul Group is the PIB’s economic development arm.