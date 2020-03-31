Citizens can now receive alerts, bulletins and other communications from the City of Penticton via email through its new website.
“If there was ever a time to subscribe for online updates issued by our city’s communication team, it’s now,” Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki said in a press release.
“Whether its information relating to COVID-19 or general alerts on city services or decisions, to stay informed, residents can visit the city website, select ‘subscribe for updates’ and enter their email address.”
The newly redesigned website went live in March and is found at www.penticton.ca.