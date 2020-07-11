A 65-year-old man drowned while swimming in Okanagan Lake on Thursday.
Emergency crews were called to the 2000 block area of Boucherie Road in West Kelowna about 1:45 p.m. They were told a man had been swimming and failed to resurface.
Witnesses on scene located the man, pulled him to shore and began CPR. Firefighters continued the CPR after they arrived, but they couldn’t resuscitate the victim.
“Despite the best efforts of everyone involved and the heroic efforts of witnesses, the man passed away,” said RCMP Const. Solana Paré.
“RCMP Victim Services are providing support to the witnesses, friends and family of the victim.”
The BC Coroners Service is also investigating. The man's name is not being released.
