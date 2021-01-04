An Osoyoos father is in hospital and his son is dead following a New Year’s Day fire at their home.
The victim has been identified as JP Braga by his employer at the local A&W restaurant, Kristen Mason, who has started an online fundraiser for the family.
“JB was such a kind soul that touched everyone’s hearts… and everyone always got excited when he came walking in because he always brought so much joy into work. Singing and dancing while cooking, he always made the best out of his time with us.”
Braga’s father remains in intensive care at Kelowna General Hospital, according to Mason.
The online fundraiser for Braga’s family had collected about $6,000 of its $15,000 goal as of Monday afternoon. It can be found by searching www.gofundme.com.
Twenty-two members of Osoyoos Fire Rescue responded to the family’s home on the 6400 block of 89th Street just before 10 p.m. They were greeted by heavy, black smoke pouring out the front door and a report someone was trapped.
“A family member was trying to re-enter the structure to help the young adult male inside. On arrival of the first engine, firefighters made a quick entry into the structure to knock down the fire and rescued the young adult male,” Osoyoos deputy fire Chief Tyler Hilland said in a press release.
The victim, who suffered “extensive burns and trauma,” was treated by firefighters until paramedics arrived, but later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
“Osoyoos Fire Rescue is working with the Office of the Fire Commissioner and BC Coroners Service on investigating this fire,” said Hilland.
“The cause is still undetermined. Smoke alarms were activated inside the house and firefighters were able to contain the fire to the room of origin.”