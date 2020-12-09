In response to COVID-19 restrictions, the Kinsmen Club of Summerland made the difficult decision to cancel the 36th annual Kinsmen Polar Bear Dip at Sun-Oka beach scheduled for January 1, 2021 at 12pm. We would like to thank our repeat event sponsors, spectators, volunteers and of course participants for their support over the last 35 years and we are already looking forward to the 2022 Kinsmen Polar Bear Dip.
The Kinsmen Club of Summerland has been a part of this community for over 60 years. Your families play on playgrounds, walk on trails, attend events or utilize the youth centre all because of the hard work and dedication of present and past members.
This year we've helped local families improve the accessibility of theirhomes, provided a record $4,000 in bursaries for local high school graduates, worked together with the Summerland Rotary Club and the KVR Society on a joint construction project as well as responded to various local funding requests. Nationally, Kin Canada has raised awareness for Cystic Fibrosis Canada for the past 70 years and has raised $47.6 million to help find a cure.
Not being able to safely host our regular events like the Action Fest beverage gardens, Summerland Light Up fishpond, event bar services, general meetings and of course the Polar Bear Dip has us missing not only connecting with the community we serve, but also the opportunity to raise the funds required to support our programming.
We acknowledge the collective struggles faced by many not-for-profit or community groups as volunteers work to maintain membership and explore innovative fundraising models in order to stay afloat and continue to serve the community. We are working with the Municipality on a potential capital project and we will be announcing details of a fundraising raffle soon that will surely pique the interest of any fishing enthusiast. But for now we encourage those who planned to attend this year's event to consider making their usual donation via mail to Summerland Kinsmen, PO Box 686, Summerland BC, V0H1Z0 or email us at info@summerlandkinsmen.com for more options or further information. We also invite our annual Polar Bear Dip event shirt sponsors to consider sending in their usual $100 donation to get their company logo on our Action Fest Brew Crew shirts instead.
If you require some portable fencing, we have some available for rent by donation or consider the Kinsmen Foundation if you're looking to make a charitable donation for 2020.