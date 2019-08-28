Oliver’s town hall will be flooded with purple lights this weekend in honour of International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31.
“The purpose of this day is to raise awareness of overdoses and reduce the stigma of drug-related death,” the town said in a press release.
“It also acknowledges the grief felt by families and friends remembering those who have died or had a permanent injury due to drug overdose.”
Nine people in Penticton died of drug overdoses in the first half of 2019, putting the city on pace to top the annual record of 15 set in 2018. Statistics for Oliver aren’t available from the BC Coroners Service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.