Feed the Need

Parkers Chrysler general manager Jim Tabler with Alan Madsen, business manager for the Salvation Army in Penticton.

 Special to The Herald

Parkers Chrysler’s Feed the Need campaign has come to a close, and the team will be delivering a truck full of non-perishable items along with cash donations to the Salvation Army Food Bank in Penticton.

“This can be a difficult time for many and we are so impressed to see the community come together to support those that need a little help this year,” Jim Tabler, the dealership’s general manager, said in a press release.

The team at Parkers encouraged the community to rally together and support the Salvation Army with non-perishable items and monetary donations that Parkers matched. Donors included members of the Penticton Elks, who unloaded a tote full of food to support the campaign.

Parkers is looking forward to running this campaign again next year.