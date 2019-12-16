Parkers Chrysler’s Feed the Need campaign has come to a close, and the team will be delivering a truck full of non-perishable items along with cash donations to the Salvation Army Food Bank in Penticton.
“This can be a difficult time for many and we are so impressed to see the community come together to support those that need a little help this year,” Jim Tabler, the dealership’s general manager, said in a press release.
The team at Parkers encouraged the community to rally together and support the Salvation Army with non-perishable items and monetary donations that Parkers matched. Donors included members of the Penticton Elks, who unloaded a tote full of food to support the campaign.
Parkers is looking forward to running this campaign again next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.