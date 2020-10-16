NDP Leader John Horgan is paying a visit to Penticton on Saturday, precisely one week before the provincial election.
He’s scheduled to speak to some families at the Safety Village on Edmonton Avenue at 2:15 p.m., then head to Slackwater Brewing to meet with some health-care workers and do media interviews.
The events aren't open to the public due to COVID-19 precautions.
The Safety Village is part of Kiwanis Park, site of a new $2.9-million daycare for which funding was announced in mid-September by Horgan’s NDP government.
The facility, which will be a partnership between the City of Penticton and OneSky Resources, is expected to have space for 116 kids.
Horgan rolls into Penticton with a 16-point lead over the Liberals, according to an Angus Reid Institute poll released Friday.