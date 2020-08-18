It will be a nerve-wracking night for residents of nearly 3,700 properties in Penticton who are now under an evacuation alert as a result of the 250-hectare Christie Mountain fire.
The alert was issued at 9:30 p.m. by the City of Penticton to prepare residents to leave at a moment's notice if necessary.
Boundaries of the alert area are Lakeside Road, South Main Street, Main Street, Industrial Avenue, Okanagan Avenue, Alison Street, Penticton Creek and Syer Road. It encompasses 3,669 properties in total.
"Property owner will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to an evacuation order, however, residents may receive limited notice due to changing conditions," the city said in a press release.
"Residents and property owners are strongly advised to take proactive measures to prepare for an evacuation order."
The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has placed another 116 properties in the Upper Carmi under an evacuation alert.