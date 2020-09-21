Cyclists will have a sleek new website through which to log their trips during GoByBike Week later this month.
After cancelling Bike to Work and School Week in the spring, the GoByBike B.C. Society is relying on technology to help get the wheels rolling on a fall edition.
Designed by Penticton-based Big Bear Software, the new website allows riders to manually enter their trips or upload them from popular app Strava.
Cyclists can register as teams or individuals, and compete to see who rides the furthest during the week. Participants will be eligible to win prizes, including a cycling trip for two to Portugal.
During bike week in spring 2019, 56,000 participants in B.C. rode a total of 2.97 million kilometres, according to GoByBike, which says those same trips in cars would have generated 644,000 kilograms of greenhouse gas emissions.