B.C.’s top court has nearly halved the sentence handed down to a woman involved in a bizarre attempted baby-snatching two years ago in Osoyoos.
Sharon Constance Forner pleaded guilty to one count of break and enter and was sentenced in August 2019 in Penticton by provincial court Judge Greg Koturbash to 37.5 months in jail, but with enhanced credit for time served, had just two years’ new time.
Once finished her jail term, she was to stay at least 50 kilometres away from Osoyoos for the duration of a three-year probation order.
However, a three-judge panel of the B.C. Court of Appeal deemed both aspects of Forner’s sentence to be overly harsh because the penalties didn’t properly account for her alcoholism and mental-health problems.
The panel issued a new sentence of 20 months’ jail, with enhanced credit for time served, leaving just 110 days’ new time. Forner’s banishment from Osoyoos was also struck down.
The decision was handed down March 6, but only posted online Tuesday.
Police at the time of the incident said Forner was wearing a wig and yellow rubber gloves when she walked into a stranger’s home and asked to see the resident’s newborn baby.
The mother was able to push Forner out the door, at which point Forner retrieved a knife from her waistband and forced her way back into the house. The two women struggled before the mother was again able to remove Forner from the home. The mother then locked the door and called police.
Writing for the three-person appeal panel, Justice Christopher Grauer noted Forner at the time had been consuming 12 to 15 drinks a day, plus taking psychiatric medication.
“The question here is whether, in the highly unusual circumstances of this case, the judge erred in principle by considering the appellant’s mental health to be an aggravating factor as well as a mitigating factor, and by focusing on her consumption of alcohol as a significant aggravating factor. In my view, he did so err,” wrote Grauer.
“In assessing the appellant’s moral culpability, he failed to consider the extent to which her mental illness (depression) contributed to her excessive consumption of alcohol, a 16-year-long relationship.”
In overturning the banishment from Osoyoos, Grauer ruled it would have provided little protection to the community at large, but caused Forner “the hardship of being forced to live outside her community of ordinary residence, and given her vulnerable situation, away from what family support network she has.”