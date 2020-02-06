One person has been charged and another arrested in connection with an attack last year near an Osoyoos pub that saw the victim struck over the head with a wine bottle.
The victim, a 31-year-old Osoyoos man, had been socializing at the Sage Pub prior to leaving alone. About a block away from the pub, he got into a confrontation with two men who had also been at the bar, one of whom struck the victim with the bottle.
Surveillance video later released by the pub showed the victim, shirtless and covered in blood, stagger into the bar looking for help after the attack.
Peachland man Michael Jordan Shalagan-Morsette, 22, has now been charged with aggravated assault. He was released Jan. 19 on $2,500 bail and is due back in court Feb. 26.
Osoyoos RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda said another 22-year-old Peachland man has also been arrested in connection with the attack, but charges have not yet been sworn against him.
