The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Sunday
6:45 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. First medical response.
7:39 a.m. Bullpine Road, Oliver. Alarm.
9:33 a.m. Longview Road, Anarchist Mountain. Smoke.
12:38 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. First medical response.
2:37 p.m. Rockcliffe Road, Oliver. Assist other agency.
3:18 p.m. Eastside Road, Okanagan Falls. Motor-vehicle incident.
7:28 p.m. Kilwinning Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.
8:04 p.m. 42nd Avenue, Osoyoos. Burning complaint.
8:26 p.m. 97th Street, Oliver. Burning complaint.
8:45 p.m. Churchill Avenue, Penticton. Public service.
Monday
1:19 a.m. Highway 97, Kaleden. Car fire.