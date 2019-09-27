EDITOR’S NOTE: The Herald sent a series of 10 questions to federal candidates within our readership area. The questions were supplied in writing and responses were limited to 120 words. To view responses from the Kelowna-Lake Country candidates, visit: kelownadailycourier.ca
TODAY’S QUESTION: Should Canada declare the opioid crisis a national health emergency?
SOUTH OKANAGAN-WEST KOOTENAY
RICHARD CANNINGS (NDP): The NDP has been calling on the Liberal government to declare the opioid crisis a national health emergency for over a year, but that plea has fallen on deaf ears.
An NDP government will commit to end the criminalization of drug addiction, so that people struggling with addiction can get the help they need without fear of arrest. At the same time, we would get tough on the real criminals— those who traffic in and profit from illegal drugs.
We’ll work with the provinces to support overdose prevention sites and expand access to treatment on demand for people struggling with addiction. We will also launch an investigation into the role drug companies may have played in fuelling the opioid crisis, and seek meaningful financial compensation from them for the public costs of this crisis.
CONNIE DENESIUK (Liberal): I support the need for urgent action to address the national opioid crisis.
Since early 2016, the Liberal government has acknowledged that this complex mental and physical health and social issue is indeed a health emergency, and has undertaken evidence-based programs and resolution strategies in collaboration with the provinces and territories.
These include initiatives regarding education and prevention; harm reduction; interruption of the illegal opioid market; support for increased treatment and rehabilitation; addressing the problem of unlawful production of prescription drugs, and funding programs that are supportive of the Canadian Drugs and Substances Strategy.
Importantly, evidence shows that reducing the tragic outcomes of opioid use is an effective means of reducing Canada’s health care and emergency medical services costs.
TARA HOWSE (Green): Yes. Deaths related to opioid use has already reduced life expectancy in Canada.
We need to treat drug addiction as a health issue, not a criminal issue and we can do this by decriminalizing drug possession. It is a crisis that deserves to be treated as an emergency, particularly since most opioid deaths are from poisoning due to contamination.
By increasing supports for mental health addiction, boosting funding to community-based organizations to test drugs and support users, and ensuring that Naloxone kits are widely available, we can end the war on drugs and actually fight to save lives.
HELENA KONANZ (Conservative): Canada is currently experiencing an addictions crisis and that requires a comprehensive response. We’ve all seen this crisis explode locally. Conservatives believe that, given the opportunity and appropriate supports, Canadians who suffer from addiction have the ability to recover.
Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government has failed to provide leadership on addictions in Canada. He has not prioritized the recovery of addicts but rather, proposed band-aid solutions that don’t address the real problem.
This is why if elected, I will work to bring forward a comprehensive, recovery-oriented plan to tackle Canada’s addiction crisis. We need to work towards building a system of care where everyone who struggles with addiction is offered treatment and a pathway to recovery.
SEAN TAYLOR (People’s Party): As an ER nurse in a community with one of the highest OD per capita in the country, I doubt that declaring a national health emergency would be of much utility at this point.
B.C. has been hit the hardest with opioid deaths and I have witnessed a large amount of resources being deployed. How effective these are remains to be seen, but anecdotally I can say I have seen some improvement.
I believe that making naloxone readily available has had the largest impact. This problem is multifactorial in causation and will require open mindedness and innovation to solve.
CENTRAL OKANAGAN-SIMILKAMEEN-NICOLA
DAN ALBAS (Conservative): The opioid crisis is a national health emergency. Far too many loved ones have been lost. This is not an issue that benefits from any form of politicization from elected officials.
We need to take action and find results. In my view, that means we also need to be innovative in our approach. More supports are needed. Young people with opioid addictions in the Okanagan should not be on a wait list for a treatment bed in the lower mainland because of a lack of beds available here in our region yet for some families that is the case. We need to fix that and do much more than can be summarized in this limited space.
ALLAN DUNCAN (People’s Party): The opioid crisis is both sad and troubling.
It is relationally tragic for individuals, families and communities. I offer my applause to the admirable people working in emergency service, health care and the volunteers in various organizations within our communities effected by these human tragedies.
The People’s Party of Canada plans to move healthcare jurisdiction completely over to the provinces. The provinces will be able to collect the GST to fund their own programs with their own incentives to innovate and target needs located within their already existing spheres of responsibility.
The provinces will have the control they may require to address the specific complexities of their localized problems.
This will also allow the provinces the freedom to declare health emergencies.
BRYNN JONES (Marijuana): The opioid crisis is a direct response to a greed-filled and possibly underregulated pharmaceutical oversight within our federal government structure.
The company responsible for providing inaccurate information to doctors or colluding with physicians who are less-than scrupulous flooded the highly- addictive drug touted as the most popular opioid ever.
When the governing bodies were faced with this, they bent and swayed by an ultra-powerful, lobbyist-strong industry. As with tobacco, the well-being of our people is secondary to greed or incompetence. There is no question, this is a national crisis, yes and those responsible should pay to address this and be criminally responsible.
Now — not tomorrow!
ROBERT MELLALIEU (Green): Yes. One person dies every two hours due to opioid poisoning. These are preventable deaths. These deaths are indicative of a burgeoning mental health crisis.
Currently, we treat drugs as a criminal offence, when it is not. The use of drugs is an escape from the reality of past trauma.
Drug use of all types must be treated as the mental health disease it is. If we follow the example of Portugal, where all drugs have been decriminalized and drug users are treated as patients, not criminals, we can save millions of dollars, and thousands of Canadian lives.
MARY ANN MURPHY (Liberal): The opioid crisis continues to have a devastating impact on communities and thousands of families across the country. Significant initiatives have already been taken to assist the provinces and territories in a Pan-Canadian approach to aggressively intervene in this crisis.
This includes: $150 million in emergency funding for provinces and territories to increase access to evidence-based treatment; restoring harm reduction as a key pillar in our strategy; approval of over 25 supervised consumption sites; passing the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act; and, investing $13.5 million towards innovative approaches to treatment and prevention through Health Canada’s Substance Use and Addictions Program.
As a result, at this time, I don’t believe a national health emergency declaration is required.
JOAN PHILLIP (NDP): Yes, the NDP has called on the Liberal government for a federal declaration of a national public health emergency. New Democrats urged Trudeau’s government to commit significant new dollars and resources to combat what is inarguably a deepening crisis that is affecting every region of the country, but especially British Columbia and the Okanagan.
We believe that the pharmaceutical companies who are in part responsible for this crisis should be held to account.
Many of these deaths are preventable, and every human being, regardless of their habits, have the right to live in dignity.
(Libertarian Jesse Regier did not reply.)
