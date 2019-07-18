A familiar family name in B.C.’s retail history has come forward with a major donation to Penticton Regional Hospital.
The Mr. and Mrs. P.A. Woodward’s Foundation has donated more than $55,000 to the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation for a key piece of imaging equipment for patients at PRH.
Known as a small format wireless detector, the equipment allows hospital staff to take diagnostic images without moving the patient as much as with larger detectors. It is used for a variety of cases including post-op knee replacement patients, in the Emergency Department, and for infants.
“With the smaller detector, we don’t have to lift infants in the nursery for their imaging,” said Karen Bond, section head of radiology at PRH. “The warming bed they are on has a tray underneath that fits the small detector. With our standard detector, we are unable to use this tray.”
The Woodward’s Foundation donation also helped purchase five new automated external defibrillators for heart emergencies at other healthcare facilities in the region. Each AED costs about $1,700.
Carey Bornn, executive director of the SOS Medical Foundation, said the funding from the Woodward’s Foundation answers a real need at PRH.
“We truly appreciate the Woodward’s Foundation’s great generosity and that they continue to take such an active role in assisting communities throughout our province,” Bornn said.
Jackie Lee-Son, executive director of the Woodward’s Foundation, said the donation for the diagnostic detector at Penticton Regional Hospital is another example of the financial help they can offer.
“We are pleased to ensure our founders’ wishes continue to be met by providing grants to charitable organizations across British Columbia to help them purchase equipment for direct patient care and benefit,” Lee-Son said.
The Vancouver-based Mr. and Mrs. P.A. Woodward’s Foundation was established in 1951 by P. A. Woodward, one of the sons of Woodward Stores founder Charles Woodward.
