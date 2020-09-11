Summerland is expected to go dark for three hours next week.
FortisBC is cutting its supply to the community in order to do some work on the system. The outage is planned to last from 11 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 18, to 2 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19.
“As the only electrical feed to our community, maintenance of this transmission line is very important,” Jeremy Strovold, who manages the town’s electrical utility, said in a press release.
“The outage will be community-wide and FortisBC has committed to us that it will last a maximum of three hours. Our Summerland electrical crew will be participating in the co-ordinated efforts to successfully complete this work”.
The town’s water and wastewater facilities won’t be affected, as they’ll be switched over to generators for the duration of the project.