Members of the Oliver Fire Department have just completed their busiest year ever.
The department says in a press release it responded to 205 calls in 2019. They included 15 structure fires, 18 brush fires, 28 motor-vehicle incidents and 60 miscellaneous calls, such as gas leaks and wires down. The most serious incident to which the department responded was the Eagle Bluff wildfire.
Meanwhile, the department is also celebrating its certification to do interior-attack operations as a result of it meeting standards in the British Columbia Structure Firefighter Competency and Training Playbook. The 33-member department went one step further and certified its own people to teach the Playbook.
“The Oliver Fire Department choose not to use third-party trainers and trained internal department members as trainers to instruct and evaluate the required competencies to its members,” the release adds.
“The benefits of training the trainer has realized significant cost savings and having accredited trainers to guide future recruits.”
