Hundreds of people turned out Friday for an anti-racism rally in downtown Kelowna with many speakers denouncing what they said was a prevailing culture of white privilege and entitlement.
People began assembling in Stuart Park before the Black Lives Matter rally kick-off at noon, and within an hour the plaza was filled with the crowd spilling onto grassy areas and the waterfront.
“We’re here for a purpose, we’re here for a vision — enough is enough!” one of the first speakers, an African-Canadian man named Fred Gale, told the boisterous but peaceful crowd.
Participants carried or held aloft signs with messages such as “Everyone v. Racists,” “Silence = Violence,” and “My arms are tired from holding this sign since the 1960s.”
Like other protests and rallies around the world, the Kelowna event was sparked by the death of George Floyd, an African-American man, at the hands of Minneapolis police.
The overwhelming majority of participants at the Kelowna rally were white, and some of the first speakers to address the crowd urged people to reflect on ways in which they said racism continues to be a real and significant aspect to life in Canada.
“It is a privilege for me to learn about racism, rather than experience it my whole life,” one woman told the crowd.
“White people have f--ked up, and I want to get it right,” another woman said.
Some people marvelled at the size of the crowd, which included people of all ages.
“This crowd from a small town like Kelowna? Holy crap!” one woman shouted, drawing laughs from the crowd.
But others seemed disappointed there weren’t even more people in attendance.
“People! Get on your cellphones right now! Get everyone down here! This is too important to let it slide,” one woman was urging some of those on the edge of the crowd.
There was no special police presence during the early part of the rally; just two RCMP officers apparently on a regular foot patrol ambling around the edge of the park. They seemed neither to engage rally participants, nor were they engaged by people attending the rally.
Organizers hoped the rally would go on until 8 p.m. in an open mike format, with those who were inclined to do so coming onto the stage to share their experience of racism, or their condemnation of it.
“Every single day I wished that I was white because I hated the way I was being treated,” said one woman, who spoke emotionally of the abuse and racism she said she experienced as one of the few people of colour in the town where she grew up. “I want to speak of my experiences because I hurt so badly.”
“White society is built on white supremacy, misogyny and homophobia,” said a black man named Dean, who said he had experienced hundreds of acts of racism while growing up in the U.K.
“We’re going in the right direction, but we need to acknowledge the problem is still there and work to correct it.”
One young white man told the crowd he was suspended 11 times for beating up racists when he was attending school in Edmonton.
A young woman who said her name was Taryn said one of the “greatest disservices” Canadians do is tell themselves that at least race relations aren’t as bad here as they are in the U.S.
“But why do we always have to wait until things get worse?” she asked. “Why can’t it just be that it’s bad enough, and that that it’s time for it to stop?”