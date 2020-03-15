A local tourism company that drives for accessibility has been honoured for its efforts.
Summerland-based Ogopogo Tours recently won the Tourism Industry Association of B.C.’s first Accessible Tourism Award.
The inaugural award recognizes a B.C.-based tourism business or attraction that has made a significant contribution towards making B.C. an inclusive and welcoming destination. Other finalists in this category included Big White Ski Resort and Caledonia Nordic Ski Club.
“We’re really honoured to have won this award,” said Ogopogo Tours owner Darren Sweet, who co-launched the business with his wife Adonica five years ago.
“We didn’t start this business to make money; we started it to have fun. My multiple disabilities are one of the driving forces behind our business, to assure that the exclusion I felt most of my life is never experienced by any of our guests. Our company is not about volume – we’re about offering the best experience we can.”
Ogopogo Tours has been sustainable and carbon neutral since its launch in 2015. The company has just purchased its second accessible bus, which seats 22 passengers and has space for two wheelchairs. In addition, their mini-bus has space for up to six wheelchairs. The company also offers a motorcycle sidecar tour for a unique touring experience.
In addition, the company’s website is accessible and usable with a screen reader or alternate input devices.
“Ogopogo Tours have gone above and beyond to provide an exceptional accessible tourism product in the South Okanagan area,” said Sonja Gaudet, a three-time Paralympic Gold Medalist.
“As a wheelchair user myself, I can't tell you what it means to know that I can be included and that I am able to participate in experiences alongside family and friends, something that many people take for granted.”
The Accessible Tourism Award is a new initiative from the B.C. Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and Destination BC.
Ogopogo Tours already has a slew of local and industry awards to its name, and is a certified living-wage employer.