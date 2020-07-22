Penticton should market itself more aggressively, rearrange its recreation programming and find more practical locations for the library, museum and art gallery, says a consultant hired to review city assets and services.
“From the sense that I have of how things are marketed, there’s no aggressive marketing, and you have something that should be aggressively marketed – like, very aggressively marketed,” Gordon Crystal of Colliers Project Leaders told council Tuesday.
Crystal appeared in front of council to deliver his first update on a broad asset and amenity management review. The study arose out of the city’s so-called infrastructure deficit: a slew of old buildings and equipment but not enough money to keep them all going.
“You have a lot of assets, a lot of services, a lot of amenities, and you are fiscally and financially challenged to be able to support them,” explained Crystal.
“You spend approximately $15 to $18 million a year keeping everything updated, and you should be spending $18 to $25 million.”
But it’s impossible to make recommendations for physical assets, he continued, without looking at the services they help provide.
He cited swimming lessons at the Penticton Community Centre as an example.
“The public swimming lessons has a waiting list of about 900 persons per year… but the private swimming lessons are under-participated in significantly, to the point that if you reduced or cancelled private swimming lessons, you could extend the time and space available for the public swimming lessons, reduce the waiting time (and) there’s nobody disappointed they can’t get their child in for swimming lessons,” said Crystal.
He also pointed out there is “almost zero participation” in basketball programs at the centre, yet the city still operates basketball courts there: “Do you need basketball courts or can you convert them into something else?”
The final assets Crystal touched on were the library-museum complex and the art gallery. He said COVID-19 slowed down his work on those facilities, but does expect to present to council soon “some significant options and alternatives” to preserve the services, “some of which are valuable, some of which are not.”
Crystal is due back in front of council in the fall with recommendations for some “quick wins” the city can realize immediately ahead of the review’s completion, which is scheduled for mid-2021 at a budgeted cost of $583,000.
“I can hardly wait until you bring us a final solution as to what we actually have to do or try to do,” said Mayor John Vassilaki.