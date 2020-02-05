Council has given its blessing to the City of Penticton entering into a memorandum of understanding with OneSky Community Resources in support of developing a new child-care facility at Kiwanis Park on Edmonton Avenue.
OneSky was selected to partner with the city through an expression of interest process.
“OneSky has a deep understanding of the community’s child-care needs and an excellent reputation for providing child-care services,” director of development services Blake Laven said in a press release.
“We’re excited to take the next step to work with them to apply for the grant and consult with the community about the proposal.”
With the MOU in place, the city and OneSky will proceed to finalize a proposal and complete an application for a grant worth up to $3 million towards a daycare facility to replace the Edmonton Avenue Centre.
If the grant is successful and there is interest in the community in moving forward with the proposal, the city will initiate the public process for a rezoning required for the project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.