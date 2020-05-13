Only seven new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in B.C. between Monday and Tuesday, the lowest daily increase since March 12.
While 2,360 people have tested positive more than 1,830 have recovered, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.
And the number of active cases fell below 400, a drop of more than 100 from Monday.
There are two people being treated for COVID-19 in Interior Health hospitals, down from a peak of 13 in early April.
The encouraging downward trend in both new infections and hospitalizations was tempered by an appeal from Health Minister Adrian Dix for people not to believe the threat posed by COVID-19 has passed.
"Today, in terms of the number of new cases, is a low day in British Columbia," Dix said during the province's daily update on the pandemic.
"Getting positive results here, getting a reduction in the number of cases is of course something that we're satisfied with, even pleased with, when it happens. But it doesn't happen everyday," Dix said.
"We are preparing for the weeks and months ahead, and the promise they offer for social, surgical, and economic renewal. But, just to be clear, we cannot get ahead of ourselves," he said.
"COVID-19 isn't going anywhere. It's still in every health region in B.C.," he said.
Asked whether and when people should wear non-surgical masks, particularly with many businesses expected to re-open in the coming weeks, Henry said the current advice is that face coverings can help prevent the transmission of COVID-19 but wearing them should not be mandatory.
"I really don't believe we should be requiring it," she said, in part because face masks can make breathing more difficult for those with respiratory illnesses, and because of what she said was its impracticability for young children.
But masks may be advisable when people are in situations, both indoor and outdoor, where it is difficult to maintain a distance of two metres from others, Henry said.
She stressed, however, the main purpose of a mask is not to protect the wearer but to ensure the wearer's viral droplets are not discharged with a cough or sneeze.
"We need to remind people that it's not actually not for my protection that I'm wearing one. It is to keep my secretions in," she said.
"We shouldn't be stigmatizing people either for wearing them, or for not wearing them," she said.
"The bottom line is, it is a measure. It's not the most effective measure we have for preventing transmission," she said, stressing the greater utility in frequent hand-washing, maintaining physical distancing, and staying home when one feels at all unwell.
- The province has launched a survey asking British Columbians to describe how their lives have been impacted by COVID-19. The survey, which takes about 15 minutes, is posted on the BC Centre for Disease Control website.