In an effort to get a better handle on the needs of the local business community, the District of Summerland is partnering with the chamber of commerce on a new survey.
The survey will run through May and can be completed either online or through an in-person interview with chamber and district staff. Results will then be summarized and presented to the business community and council.
The chamber, which is under contract to the district to provide services like visitors’ information and economic development, will all also take direction from the survey.
“The results of the Summerland business survey process are twofold: They will assist with providing direction for council and staff on the longer term contract discussions with the chamber of commerce and we will get a better understanding of the needs of our local business community,” Mayor Toni Boot said in a press release.
For more information, visit www.summerland.ca.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.