One of Penticton’s most critical pieces of infrastructure is getting a major safety upgrade, but at a cost nearly $140,000 more than budgeted.
City council at a special meeting Thursday unanimously approved the overage required to convert the municipal water treatment plant’s disinfectant system from chlorine gas to liquid chlorine.
The initial budget to supply and install the new equipment was set at $633,500, but there were no bidders when the city issued its first tender in April.
City staff then went back to the drawing board and ordered the necessary equipment itself to make the job less risky and more appealing to contractors, then re-tendered it in September.
Two bidders responded, the lowest of which quoted $599,845, lifting the total cost of the project to $772,090.
City engineer Ian Chapman described the project, which will involve removing part of the plant’s roof in order to move equipment around, as a one-off, which made estimating the cost difficult.
“This was our best attempt to budget the right amount and we were wrong,” said Chapman.
Mayor John Vassilaki expressed concern the two companies that bid may have “padded” their prices to capitalize on the city’s difficulty finding a contractor.
“Because when they know that there’s probably no one else that can do it other than themselves, they’ll just add on to make that extra dollar. I know how contractors are and how they work,” said Vassilaki.
Chapman replied he can’t be sure, but doesn’t believe the bids were unusually high.
The budget overage will be funded from reserves and an underspent capital account.
Chapman said the current chlorine gas system was installed when the plant was built in 1996 and is now outdated, particularly from a worker-safety perspective.
Right now, “We have tanks full of chlorine gas delivered to the plant. We roll them through the plant to the back storage room. We change out the tanks – just like you would on your barbecue, except it’s chlorine gas sitting in the tanks – and that gas is injected through a diffuser into the water to disinfect it,” explained Chapman.
“It is conducted under very rigourous conditions: we wear safety equipment – a full body suit – we make the change and roll the old tank out.
“The new system is bulk liquid, so it’s a much lower concentration – it’s more akin to household bleach… if you have a spill of it it’s not such a massive issue – and the liquid then is simply pumped into the water system. So it’s much safer and as effective.”
